PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new center offering support to babies exposed to opioids is planning to open within the next week. Hushabye Nursery near 30th Street and McDowell Road is a place for families to go to get help without getting judged.
Tara Sundem started Hushabye Nursery in 2016 as an outpatient program. Hushabye Nursery staff educate moms about the withdrawal process, teach parenting classes and connect moms with resources. Now Hushabye Nursery is starting their inpatient program. Newborns will go to their new facility to go through the opioid withdrawal process.
"Instead of them being cared for in the neonatal intensive care units where there are very bright lights, very noisy, not the environment that these little ones need to withdraw, they will come here and be cared for in a place that understands opiate use disorder," Sundem said.
Hushabye Nursery has helped more than 100 babies and their parents.
"We found that they're successful that these babies withdraw much easier with their moms. These babies do very, very well and the moms and dads thrive," Sundem said. "89% of our babies born are with their biological families. We think that that number prior to Hushabye was less than 50%, and some guess that it's maybe less than 25% of our home with their biological families."
Mom Clarissa Collins went through the Hushabye program. Her daughter is about to turn one year old.
"It made a huge difference with me and I've seen it make a world of a difference with so many other moms," Collins sad.
She is now acting as a mentor to other moms going through the program.