SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple was found dead in a Sun City West care facility Thursday morning.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Sunwest Choice Rehab Care at about 7:17 a.m.
When they arrived, they found an elderly husband and wife dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
MCSO officials said the husband came to the facility, shot his wife and then shot himself. Their names were not released Thursday.
SunWest Choice released the following statement to Arizona's Family on Thursday: "On behalf of the entire SunWest Choice Community. it is with the heaviest of hearts that we acknowledge the tragic domestic incident which occurred this morning. While we are not at liberty to discuss the specifics in light of the onoing active police investigation as well as related resident privacy issues, we can confirm that all residents and employees are safe and there is no ongoing threat or risk of danger. We are devoting all of our energies and attention in this moment to helping our Community process this heartbreaking event, and respectfully request that the media and others outside our Facility provide us with the space and support necessary to accomplish these important goals."