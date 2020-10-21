MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A husband is now facing a murder charge weeks after police said he shot and ran over his wife with a car in Mesa.

Stephen Joseph Mora was booked into jail on Tuesday after he was released from the hospital. Police said he shot himself in the face following the crimes and was in critical condition before recovering.

Investigators said it all started when Stephen's wife Janell Mora separated from him and took her two kids to live with a friend in Mesa. She suspected he was using drugs and hiring escorts. On Sept. 25, Stephen found the friend's address and showed up looking for Janell but didn't find her.

The next day, around 6:30 p.m., police say Stephen confronted Janell while she was on a jog. She ran up to a driver in a car and said, "Help me, he has a gun," according to court paperwork. That's when police say Stephen shot Janell and then got into his silver Mercedes. Witnesses say he then drove over Janell while she was lying in the street before leaving the neighborhood. She died at the scene.

Around 8 p.m., Stephen was in the parking lot of the Mesa Police Department Headquarters when he called 911 and said he was going to kill himself. When officers got out there, they heard the gunshot from inside the Mercedes. Stephen was covered in blood and taken to the hospital. Detectives believe he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. After being booked into jail, his bond was set at $1 million.