PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have taken a missing Phoenix woman's husband into custody after she disappeared earlier this month. Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Joseph Concialdi is facing a charge of first-degree murder.
Julie Concialdi, 59, was last seen at her home near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. Her family reported her missing on Sunday, Sept. 6.
While her body has not been found, police now say that evidence indicates Concialdi was the victim of a homicide. Investigators have not released any information about that evidence.
Concialdi's car was found abandoned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive, which is south of Rose Garden Lane. That's about 9 miles (a 15-minute drive) south of Concialdi's home. Police say the car was damaged by fire.
Later, the Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video from the night Concialdi vanished. It was recorded near where her car was located. "The video does not capture the vehicle burning, however you do hear the loud explosion and the light coming from the fire," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. The sound at the start of the clip is unmistakable, and you can see the light from the fire in the upper right corner.
On Tuesday evening, Phoenix police confirmed that they have arrested a man, and that he was being booked on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police confirmed Wedensday morning that it is Concialdi's husband, Joseph.
Meantime, since Concialdi's body has still not been recovered, police continue to ask for any information about the case. Police urge anyone who may know anything to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or contact the missing persons unit of the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.