PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they have taken a man into custody in the case of a Phoenix woman who disappeared earlier this month. Her family says it's the husband of Julie Concialdi.
Julie Concialdi, 59, was last seen at her home near 27th Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4. Her family reported her missing on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Phoenix police say they still have not found her body, but now say that evidence indicates Concialdi was the victim of a homicide.
Her car was found abandoned in the area of 20th Avenue and Monona Drive, which is south of Rose Garden Lane. That's about 9 miles (a 15-minute drive) south of Concialdi's home. Police say the car was damaged by fire.
Later, the Phoenix Police Department released surveillance video from the night Concialdi vanished. It was recorded near where her car was located. "The video does not capture the vehicle burning, however you do hear the loud explosion and the light coming from the fire," Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said. The sound at the start of the clip is unmistakable, and you can see the light from the fire in the upper right corner.
On Tuesday evening, Phoenix police confirmed that they have arrested a man, and that he was being booked on first-degree murder charges. Police wouldn't confirm it's Concialdi's husband, but family members say it was.
Meantime, since Concialdi's body has still not been recovered, police continue to ask for any information about the case. Police urge anyone who may know anything to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or contact the missing persons unit of the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.