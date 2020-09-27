PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Laveen on Sunday morning.
Phoenix police were originally called to a house near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road for a report of a husband and wife fighting. The 43-year-old wife wanted officers to remove her husband from the house.
When police arrived on the scene the man had already left the house and officers gave the woman information on how to obtain an order of protection before leaving.
According to police, minutes after officers left they received a 911 call from the woman saying her husband returned and the operator heard gunshots on the call and all communication stopped.
When officers arrived back on the scene, they discovered the woman and her 52-year-old husband. Both of them were pronounced dead at the home, police said.
Early indications from the scene indicate the man shot his wife and turned the gun on himself.
