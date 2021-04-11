SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a woman was shot to death by her husband who later turned the gun on himself after barricading inside their Scottsdale home Sunday night.
The incident started at around 5 p.m. at a home near Pima and Chaparral roads. Scottsdale police say they responded to the home for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman in the front of the home who had been shot. She was rushed to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Scottsdale PD says officers learned that the shooter, who is the woman's husband, had gone back into the house. Officers tried for several hours to establish communication with the man but were not able to. Just before 11 p.m. SWAT officers went into the home and found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No names have been released and the investigation is still ongoing.
SPD is working a shooting/barricade situation in the area of 86th St and Highland. Incident contained to a single residence. Avoid area if possible pic.twitter.com/SXi0r83cqs— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 12, 2021