PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A wrong-way crash involving several vehicles caused a huge traffic backup on Interstate 17 in Phoenix late Monday night.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said they got a report of a vehicle traveling northbound within the southbound lanes of I-17 just after 9:30 p.m.
DPS added the driver collided with three other vehicles near the Thomas Road exit ramp.
The wrong-way driver was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Three other people were also transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed traffic at a standstill for miles and fire crews taking several people to the hospital.
All traffic were forced to exit on Indian School Road following the crash.
DPS said the area will be closed for several hours while they continue their investigation.
