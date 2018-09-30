PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- Get ready for some big changes!
Hurricane Rosa is heading toward Arizona with plenty of moisture.
The hurricane itself will weaken, but the lingering moisture will bring widespread showers as early as Sunday.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]
Here's what to expect:
Sunday: Increasing clouds and humidity throughout the day. Some rain possible later this evening with a 30 percent chance for rain in Phoenix.
Sunday night: Scattered showers in Phoenix and in central and western Arizona.
Monday: Cloudy, cool and humid conditions. Plan on on and off again rain with highs only in the 80s.
Monday night: This will be the big push of rain into the state. Rain throughout the night, heavy at time. Some flooding is possible.
Tuesday morning: Numerous rain showers in the morning with cloudy conditions. Isolated flooding is possible.
Tuesday: Cloudy, cool and humid conditions. Plan on on and off again rain with highs only in the 80s.
Wednesday: More sun with rain winding down a bit. Highs will climb to around 90 degrees.
The heaviest rain looks like it will be in central Arizona. This will be the area to watch for flash flooding.
Central and western Arizona are under a flash flood watch through Tuesday night.
According to the National Weather Service, scattered storms in advance of Hurricane Rosa will develop by Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service recommends the public to have a plan in place should flooding affect them or their family.
Scattered storms in advance of #HurricaneRosa will develop by this evening. Showers will continue the next several days w/ the heaviest rain Mon night thru Tues. Have a plan in place should flooding affect you or your family. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/UEDnubN1WF— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 30, 2018
