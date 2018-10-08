FLAGSTAFF (AP) - Coconino County Sheriff's officials say they're investigating the discovery of human remains just south of Cameron.
They say hunters reported finding the remains Sunday in the area west of Highway 89N near Cedar Wash.
Although the investigation is still ongoing, the location and condition of the remains leads investigators to believe the remains may be those of Jackie McClellan Jr. who was reported as a missing person in December 2007.
At that time, the family had reported that McClellan had last been seen walking from the family's sheep camp.
Sheriff's officials say the remains were found in the same general area as the sheep camp.
Positive identification of the remains still is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.