FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A hunter found human remains near Flagstaff earlier this month and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Coconino County Sheriff's Office officials say the hunter reported to authorities Oct. 3 after finding "suspicious bones, possibly human remains," along State Route 180, north of the Baderville neighborhood area. Detectives on scene determined that the remains were that of a man.
Sheriff officials say they are investigating this as a homicide after finding "suspicious circumstances were involved." The identification of the victim is underway by the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office.
Officials said the body of the man is approximately 5’10” - 6’01” with a non-muscular build, possibly 35-55 years old. The victim was wearing a t-shirt, dark colored shorts with a black leather belt that had a black nylon utility pouch on it and sandals.
If anyone has any information that may assist in the identifying this person and/or the events leading up to his death, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.