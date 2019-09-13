PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hungry Howie’s is partnering with Mobile On-Site Mammography (M.O.M.) to give back to Valley women.
It is in celebration of the pizza joint’s 10th annual Love, Hope and Pizza Campaign that raises money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
M.O.M. and Hungry Howie’s is going to provide women with the opportunity to get free mammograms.
On Friday, Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hungry Howie’s location at 47th and Glendale avenues, there will be free mammograms and lunch.
Appointments are required for the event so it is encouraged that customers call 480-967-3767 to schedule.
For more information, visit hungryhowies.com.