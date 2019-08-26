GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In honor of first responders who sacrificed their lives when tending to the World Trade Center tragedy on 9/11, hundreds will climb thousands of stairs at the fourth annual 9-11 Tower Challenge.
The event, presented by the 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation, additionally celebrates the selfless who continue to defend the nation from domestic and international threats.
It will all take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale on September 11, starting at 8: 00 a.m.
The hundreds participating include active and retired first responders, military members, public safety supporters and residents of the Valley.
They will climb 2,071 steps to symbolize the same amount of steps and 110 floors each of the Twin Towers had before being destroyed acts of terrorism on September 11, 2001.
During the challenge, pictures of the fallen heroes will line the stairs so people participating have the chance to give them recognition.
For kids under 12 and those who can't make the climb, the event will offer a four-lap 2,071 step concourse walk and roll.
The registration fee for this giving-back event is $40. Proceeds will fo to the 100 Club of Arizona and Fighter Country Partnership, a philanthropic organization that helps more than 50,000 public service members and their families.
To register, and for more information, go to 911towerchallengefoundation.org.