TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people came together despite the above-average temperatures in Tempe to demand the City defund the police. The rally started at Tempe Beach Park around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Demonstrators then took to the streets and marched to City Hall, which is about a half-mile away. The demonstrators held signs that said "This Is A Revolt Against Racism" and "Protect One Another."
Protesters said they want Tempe officials to use the $22.5 million they got from the federal CARES Act that was given to the police and fire department to help with the coronavirus pandemic and instead use that money for social services. They believe the cash will lead to a drop in arrests and incarceration because it'll help those who don't have access to education, housing and transportation.
"We need tangible action. The City of Tempe, we are asking you to put your money where your mouth is. If black lives matter, show us by investing in our communities, and divesting in the violent police," Zarra Teacola with Black Lives Matter said on Wednesday.
The Tempe Police Department said it has closed Mill Avenue between University Drive and Curry Road.
Cities and towns saw their costs spike for police and firefighters due to the coronavirus while their sales tax revenue drop. The cities have flexibility in how to spend the money from the CARES Act, though the federal government requires that they cover expenses related to the virus.