TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people came together despite the above-average temperatures in Tempe to demand the City defund the police. The rally started at Tempe Beach Park around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Demonstrators then took to the streets and marched to City Hall, which is about a half-mile away. The demonstrators held signs that said "This Is A Revolt Against Racism" and "Protect One Another."

Some protesters wrote "BLM" in chalk on the sidewalk and road just outside of City Hall before the large group arrived. On their way to City Hall, demonstrators chanted, "Stop shooting kids." It was in reference to 14-year-old Antonio Arce, who was shot in the back by a Tempe police officer and later died in January 2019. Police thought he had a real handgun but it turned out he had an airsoft gun. The protesters arrived at City Hall and called Tempe police "militarized" with unnecessary weapons. The City Council started their meeting at 6 p.m.

"Especially right now, I think it's easy to get angry but we also need to be sad and remember the lives lost. This is a large memorial in the U.S. right now," said protester Eileen Spahle.

Protesters said they want Tempe officials to use the $22.5 million they got from the federal CARES Act that was given to the police and fire department to help with the coronavirus pandemic and instead use that money for social services. They believe the cash will lead to a drop in arrests and incarceration because it'll help those who don't have access to education, housing and transportation.

"I think it's really important that we have more control over the police system and try to end these brutal measures they have that enact violence and to support the black and other communities being impacted by this," said Christopher Albin-Brooks, a protester.

"We need tangible action. The City of Tempe, we are asking you to put your money where your mouth is. If black lives matter, show us by investing in our communities, and divesting in the violent police," Zarra Teacola with Black Lives Matter said on Wednesday.

The Tempe Police Department said it closed Mill Avenue between University Drive and Curry Road but the road has since reopened. Around 8:30 p.m. protesters headed back to Tempe Beach Park where the rally started. Everything was peaceful. Police said no one was arrested.

Cities and towns saw their costs spike for police and firefighters due to the coronavirus while their sales tax revenue drop. The cities have flexibility in how to spend the money from the CARES Act, though the federal government requires that they cover expenses related to the virus.