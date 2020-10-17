PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people came together in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning to protest the latest U.S. Supreme Court nomination and to encourage everyone to vote out President Donald Trump.

They gathered at the state Capitol around 10 a.m., where several speakers energized the crowd. Many of the protesters held signs supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

"I think the Trump presidency has put us over the edge as far as putting up with racism and hate, bigotry, and making bigotry completely acceptable. It's disgusting," said Brigit DiMarco, a protester.

The demonstrators we talked to were upset about Trump nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and the Senate holding hearings for her instead of waiting until after the Nov. 3 election. Some held up signs in memory of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month and whose position Trump is looking to fill with the Barret nomination. "Ruth Sent Me" said one sign while another had a photo of RBG that said, "May Her Memory Be A Revolution."

"It's so important, especially in this election cycle, that we make sure that women are not silenced, that our voices are heard," said Brielle Riche, a Women's March organizer.

While Trump and the nomination were at the forefront of the march, other groups were supported too, such as Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights.

"All these groups that we represent have a seat at the table and I think that's the end goal for all us, that there's equitable representation," said Eva Burch with the Women's March. "Everything we do at the Women's March helps to promote that through education, through leadership and change through the highest levels at government."

While health experts discourage large gatherings, organizers said they did their best they could to keep everyone safe by wearing masks.

"Safety always is and is always going to be our No. 1 priority," said Riche.

The march in Phoenix was one of nearly 440 marches across all 50 states, including the main one in Washington, D.C., where more than 10,000 people protested, organizers said.