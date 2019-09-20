PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Young people took to the streets in downtown Phoenix and protested what they say is a lack of action to deal with the climate crisis.
Hundreds of people gathered at the Maricopa County Courthouse near First Avenue and Washington Street and then marched to the Arizona Capitol Friday afternoon.
Many of them held signs that said, "There is no planet B," and "Shame on climate deniers."
Chants included, "When planet Earth is under attack, what do we do? Stand up! Fight back!"
There was also music playing at one stage.
The Phoenix protest was just one of thousands of planned demonstrations in about 150 countries around the world.
Participants want 100% clean energy by 2050 and demand "an end to the age of fossil fuels."
The protests were organized by young people who are involved in the "Fridays for Future" campaign, which encourages students to walk out of their schools to demand action on climate change.
