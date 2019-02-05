PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced a new partnership that is expected to create 500 jobs over the next five years for Arizona adults living with autism.
The Phoenix Precision Project will be led by The Precisionists Inc., a company that specializes in creating these special full-time positions with benefits.
Some of the jobs include transferring data from paper to computers.
The Arizona Department of Economic Security, Salt River Project, and Mobile Mini are all employment partners.
First Place, a unique apartment and teaching community in Phoenix, was heavily involved in bringing The Precisionists Inc. to Arizona. First Place was designed to help people living with autism learn how to live on their own.
So far, a total of 16 adults living with autism have been hired through the project. One of them explained at the news conference that he had a hard time finding full-time work.
"I worked at a variety of customer service positions. These jobs were difficult for me because they were a little too physically demanding for my health," Craig Burke said. "Working for The Precisionists has been the best thing to happen to me in my life. I've been able to learn new things, to meet new people. I look forward to doing this job every day."
"We know every individual has talents and gifts and deserves to be recognized and shared with the world," said Ducey. "That's why Arizona has made it a priority to improve employment opportunities for working-age adults with disabilities."
