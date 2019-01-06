PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) - The partial federal government shutdown is forcing hundreds of federal scientists to miss an important conference in Phoenix.
Some 700 federal employees who planned to attend the 99th annual American Meteorological Society conference at the Phoenix Convention Center are staying home. The meeting runs from Sunday to Thursday.
It's one of the most important gatherings in the field.
Because of the shutdown employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which includes the National Weather Service, were told to cancel their conference plans.
"It’s a loss for the nation because the advancements and innovation that can happen through that science will be delayed by the fact that they’re not here working with their colleagues,” said Keith Seitter with the American Meteorological Society.
Two other scientific conferences won't have federal scientists in attendance either.
The 233rd Meeting of the American Astronomical Society, the “Super Bowl of Astronomy," was supposed to have NASA’s space-exploring plane but the NASA couldn't go because of the shutdown. About 300 to 450 attendees will be absent this week since scientists and engineers from NASA and the Smithsonian were told they couldn’t attend.
Another 500 will miss the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics’ SciTech Forum and Exposition in San Diego.
But the shutdown’s impact on science stretches well beyond the empty chairs at this week’s conferences, said Seitter. It means some of the nation’s smartest scientific minds are sitting at home, not doing science, for weeks, with no clear end in sight.
“That’s difficult to recover from,” said Seitter. “We’ll be seeing ripple effects from this for a long time.”
Attendees of the events describe them as crucial opportunities for scientists from the government, the private sector and academia to exchange research and ideas. The gatherings are like three-legged stools, said Kevin Petty, the chief science officer for the private climate company, Vaisala. And this week one of the legs is missing.
“That’s the value of these conferences, it’s the people I run into in the hallway or the coffee line, start up a conversation and realize there’s a connection between what they’re doing and what I’m doing,” said Amanda O’Connor, a satellite imaging expert who is attending a weather conference. “It’s those serendipitous encounters that are lost and really important.”
Conference organizers have scrambled to shift speakers, relax the rules to allow non-governmental employees to present the work of their federal colleagues and negotiate with hotels to allow government employees to cancel reservations made long ago.
“In the same week that the Chinese government lands a rover (on the far side of the moon) and the U.S. sends a probe to the furthest object ever visited by humanity,” said Kevin Marvel, the astronomy organization’s executive officer, “scores of scientists at all career levels are being prevented from attending our meeting.”
One concrete casualty could be the government’s ability to recruit and retain the next generation of scientists, said Seitter, with the American Meteorological Society. Take E.L. Meszaros, a doctoral student at Brown University, who had been scheduled to present her research on human-drone communication techniques at the San Diego technology conference.
But her work was funded by NASA, as was her trip to the conference. So she’s stuck at home in Rhode Island. She always imagined she’d work as a public servant. But now she has scientist friends who work for the government who haven’t been paid in weeks and are interviewing at other places.
“If you can’t guarantee that you’re going to be able to pay your employees,” she said, “then it does make you second guess whether that’s where you want to work.”
