SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona State University security guard was taken to jail on Tuesday after police said they found hundreds of child pornography photos at his place in Scottsdale.
The investigation into 53-year-old Jason Ripper started back in October when Yahoo! called law enforcement about possible child porn being emailed using one of its email addresses. Court documents say that the email address belonged to Ripper.
Cox Communications then tipped off investigators about the same IP address having child porn pictures but with a different email address. Police said that email address belonged to Ripper's girlfriend.
Officers searched Ripper's home on Tuesday, where they found a USB thumb drive. Police say it had a folder labeled New CP for "child porn," which contained hundreds of pictures show the sexual exploitation of children. Court documents said Ripper admitted to using his cellphone and computer to look at the photos and saved them to the flash drive.
Investigators said Ripper indicated he was "possibly aroused by the images" and claimed he wanted to turn the child porn photos into art to "raise awareness" of child sexual exploitation issues.
Ripper was arrested and booked on ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond is set at $25,000.