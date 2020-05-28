PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hundreds gathered and marched through the streets of downtown Phoenix on Thursday night in solidarity with protesters over George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis while in police custody.

Hundreds gathered at City Hall around 7 p.m. to show their support and voice their anger over Floyd's death, which has sparked protests across the country. While they did their chants, many participants also held up signs that read "We Want Justice," "Black Lives Matter," and "Say His Name," referring to Floyd.

Protesters in Phoenix marched from City Hall along Washington Street to the Phoenix Police Department's headquarters, before turning north on 7th Avenue and then east on Van Buren Street.

The protesters then stopped at Central Avenue and Van Buren and sat down, blocking the intersection and the light rail. After a few minutes, they got up and continued marching. Around 8:30 p.m. police allowed the protesters to walk in the middle of the street.

Around 9:30 p.m. protesters gathered at the Arizona capitol building and had a brief standoff with Department of Public Safety troopers. Minutes later, another group of protesters encircled a Phoenix police vehicle. During the tense standoff, one of the protesters used a skateboard to smash the back window of the police SUV.

Video released earlier in the week showed the 46-year-old black man handcuffed and on the ground as a police officer held him down with a knee on the back of his neck. In the video, Floyd could be heard saying, "I can't breathe."

All four officers involved in the incident with Floyd have since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department. It has not been announced yet if charges will be filed.