TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's been a highly emotional day for family members of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed by a Tempe police officer last week.
"I don't wish this on anybody or any family," Antonio's brother Jason told us.
A march and vigil were held Saturday in honor of Antonio Arce.
Around 200 participants marched through the same alley where Antonio ran from the officer. Many marchers carried candles and held signs reading "Justice for Antonio."
The march ended in the precise spot where Antonio died.
His mother laid a flower on the spot where her son died, and seemed to become overcome by emotion as she was comforted by loved ones.
"She's not even doing OK," said Jason about his mother." "I'm not going to lie. She's very hurt."
Antonio was shot by a Tempe officer last week near 48th Street and Baseline.
The officer believed the young suspect had a gun, but it turned out to be an airsoft gun. The suspect was running away from the officer when the officer fired two shots.
"He ran because he was scared," said his brother. "I heard witnesses saying he was screaming, 'Oh my God, oh my God!'"
Antonio was taken to the hospital but later was pronounced dead.
On Friday, Tempe police released a portion of the body cam video of the incident.
The 911 call from the shooting was also released.
Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir spoke out Friday about the incident, expressing her "deepest condolences to the young man's family."
"The loss of his life is tragic," she said.
Moir described the shooting as "a rapidly evolving incident with the Tempe police officer," that unfolded in minutes after the initial call.
Moir identified Officer Jaen, a 14-year veteran with the Tempe Police Dept., as the officer involved with the incident.
Moir said Officer Jaen yelled for the suspect to show his hands as he began to give chase. Police say officer Jaen then shot the teen in the back.
"At some point, Officer Jaen fired two shots from his service weapon. One of those rounds struck the suspect in the scapula area," said Moir.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Jaen is on administrative leave while an investigation into the incident takes place.
Moir has asked the public to "withhold judgment" about the case until the investigations are concluded.
"We're going to fight until there's justice," said Antonio's brother.
