SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CBS5) -- Hundreds of people lined up outside a Scottsdale nightclub on Sunday in hopes of being picked as a contestant on Big Brother.
The Valley’s Houseguest hopefuls attended the open casting call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale.
People showed up early to get in line, and by 10 a.m., the line was already wrapped around the building!
The casting was open to anyone 21 years of age or older who is interested in being participant on one of the longest running reality shows on television. Applicants were required to bring a valid form of identification to the open call.
The show is seeking a new group of strangers to share the Big Brother house. The competition reality show features a group of participants, known as Houseguests, who are competing for a half million-dollar prize! Each week the guests must survive elimination all while living together under one roof and being watched on camera 24/7.
The article title should have read "Hundreds without self-respect line up for ‘Big Brother’ casting call in Scottsdale." No one with any sense of self-respect or common decency would want to be part of a horribly repulsive "reality" show.
