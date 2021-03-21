CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 200 people gathered in Chandler Sunday for a vigil aimed at denouncing hate crimes against Asian-Americans.

It was just one of many rallies held across the country in response to shootings at massage businesses in Georgia. Eight people were shot and killed last week -- four at a spa in Georgia's Cherokee County, and four more about an hour later at two spas some 30 miles away in Atlanta.

Authorities say they are still investigating the motive in the killings, and that the suspect claimed that the shooting wasn't racially motivated.

Community leaders have said the violence has added to the fears that Asian Americans already were feeling. Anti-Asian hate crimes have more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Now, protesters are calling for an end to racist and sexist violence against Asian Americans. Participants at the Chandler rally waved signs reading “Stop Asian Hate” and "I am not a virus."

Chandler city councilmember OD Harris organized the rally outside City Hall. He said hate toward Asian- Americans will not be tolerated. "We are a community full of diverse people. And it's important that we see this."

He says recently the council had a retreat with the mayor and talked about creating a "nondiscriminatory" ordinance in order to show a commitment to equality and diversity.