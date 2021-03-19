PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Members of the Asian-American community came together for a vigil at the Arizona Capitol Friday night in response to several recent cases of violence against Asian-Americans, including the deadly shooting spree that killed 8 people in the Atlanta area.

There was plenty of music from a string quartet as hundreds gathered at sundown.

"It says volumes," said organizer Leezah Sun. "It says that we are of a substance."

Sun organized the vigil quickly after learning the horrific details of the shootings in Georgia, where the majority of the 8 victims were Asian-American. Authorities have not classified it as a hate crime, nor have they taken that designation off the table. As a grandchild of Chinese immigrants, Shela Yu, a Phoenix artist, was also disgusted to see the headlines about the elderly Asian woman attacked in San Francisco.

"When I see people's grandparents getting punched in the face or pushed over, it breaks my heart," she said.

Yu -- who says she learned to speak clearly and loudly so people won't question her Americanism – credits her activism against anti-Asian violence to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The issues amongst minorities are shared, and that to me is part of how we create reconciliation," she said.

Though the mood was somber as Sun read the Atlanta victims' names, the overall message was one of hope rather than fear.

"The feeling right now is unification and solidarity – bridging communities together," said entrepreneur Tony Ce.

"We are not just a group," Sun said. "We are leaders that we've been looking for."