Watch live video of protests below:

Watch 3TV News live below:

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 1,200 people have hit the streets of downtown Phoenix for the sixth straight day to peacefully protest for equality in honor of the death of George Floyd and several others killed by police officers.

1:13 Peaceful protesters march through downtown Phoenix for 6th straight day More than 1,200 people came together and marched through downtown Phoenix to protest the inequality in America.

The demonstrators gathered at Phoenix City Hall on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. Protesters held signs that said "Black Lives Matter," "America Was Founded on Freedom For All," and "I Can't Breathe." Organizers said a few words and then all the protesters took a knee for a few minutes. At around 5:30 p.m., the protesters started to walk down Washington Street and headed north on Central Avenue. As they continued to march through downtown Phoenix, their numbers grew to between 1,200 and 1,500 people. They have knelt down several times in the streets while nearby drivers have honked their horns in support. Chants of "George Floyd" and "No Justice, No Peace" rang out during the march.

Another group of protesters, led by local church leaders, is slated to march from Neighborhood Ministries, on Van Buren Street, to Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza on Jefferson Street.

The protests in Phoenix started on Thursday, just days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Video from bystanders shows the 46-year-old handcuffed with an Minneapolis police officer's knee pressed against his neck on May 25. "Please, I can't breathe," he said. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was on his neck until he became unresponsive and died. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

On Monday night, protesters urged Phoenix police officers, who were all dressed in riot gear, to "take a knee" in demonstration of their support. A handful of officers were seen on video kneeling and then shaking hands with protesters moments before the 8 p.m. curfew.