GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brand-new restaurant is opening in downtown Gilbert.
Hundred North Bar & Kitchen will open in Gilbert’s Heritage District on Friday, Nov. 2.
The kitchen is located on the south end of the entertainment district at Gilbert Road and Bruce Avenue (just south of the railroad tracks).
The new restaurant touts itself as an upscale dining and nightlife experience with a spin on Mediterranean and American Fusion.
Like whisky? There are over 400 craft whiskies available as well as beer and wine.
Doors open to the public at 6 p.m. on Friday.
More information about Hundred North Bar and Kitchen can be found here.
