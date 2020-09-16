PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A human smuggling organization was busted in Phoenix on Wednesday morning.
The incident unfolded before 7 a.m. at a home near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
A spokesperson for Border Patrol told Arizona’s Family they served a search warrant at a home and discovered the individuals on the property.
Video from the Arizona's Family drone captured a couple dozen people sitting in a alleyway next to the home.
According to Border Patrol, several arrests were made at the scene. Agents are currently trying to identify the individuals who were found at the house to determine if they are in the United States legally or illegally.
