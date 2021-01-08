RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Human remains found in north-central Arizona on New Year's Day have been identified as a missing man from California.

The Yavapai County Medical Examiner has confirmed the remains found on Jan. 1 near McGuireville are that of 31-year-old Shane Rollman, of West Covina, California.

Hiker finds human remains in a Yavapai County wash Sheriff’s deputies said the human remains were in an advanced state of decay at the bottom of a sandy wash in thick brush.

Rollman was reported missing to the West Covina Police Department in California on September 12, 2020. His abandoned vehicle was found by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers on September 23, 2020, at the McGuireville rest stop off Interstate 17. Troopers had not been able to find Rollman.

On January 1, a hiker reported finding Rollman's remains near Dry Beaver Creek, in a small wash, about 2 miles northwest of the McGuireville rest area.

Sheriff officials say Rollman's cause and manner of death are still undetermined.