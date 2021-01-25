DOUGLAS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cochise County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue say human remains were recovered Sunday morning in the Peloncillo Mountains which is just east of Douglas.
CCSO says hunters were in the area when they found the remains. They marked them, figured out GPS coordinates and called CCSO once they regained cell service.
Both CCSO and the US Border Patrol responded. They say in a statement the remains were carried out to the road and turned over to a mortuary for transport to the medical examiner's office.
The remains were 1.5 miles east of Geronimo Trail road and about a mile away from the New Mexico state border.
CCSO is continuing to investigate and working the medical examiner to determine cause of death as as well trying to identify who the remains belong to.