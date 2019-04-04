PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a bizarre discovery at an Ahwatukee-area home.
[RAW VIDEO: Humans remains found in Ahwatukee home]
Phoenix police said human remains have been discovered inside the home in a neighborhood near 48th Street and Ray Road. It's not known if the victim was a man or a woman, and the cause of the person's death is not known.
[PHOTOS: Human remains discovered in burned-out Ahwatukee home]
As our chopper flew over the scene, you could see a huge, burned-out hole in the roof. Looking down into the home, the fire damage was apparent.
The front of the home was boarded up, but the real damage was apparent from the aerial shots.
We're told the home caught fire about two years ago but was never repaired.
The house had recently been sold, and the new owner had called out a construction crew to prepare the house for demolition. A crew member apparently discovered the skeletal remains under some wood and debris.
"It's strange. It's very strange," neighbors say.
Those who live nearby say they can't understand why it took so long for these remains to be found.
"What makes this so strange is that it caught fire so long ago and nobody found anything and now they've found skeletal remains," said neighbor Donna Westermann.
"It just doesn't make sense for the fire department not to go into house and clear it out when it burned down like that," said neighbor Trevor Lewis. "You'd think they would have found the body sooner."
Another interesting twist here is that a missing person's report went out on someone who lived in the house, shortly after the fire, back in March of 2017. But it's unclear if that was the homeowner.
Arizona's Family is working with Phoenix police to gather more information.
Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.