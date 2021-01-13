YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information in the case of human remains found dumped outside Prescott back in December.

YCSO arrested 59-year-old Walter Mitchell in connection to the case on Dec. 29. Authorities say he was the owner of a business called Future GenX in Seattle that handled the management of cadavers for research. After that business closed, authorities say he left Seattle with human remains belonging to five people.

Investigators are now looking for a chest freezer that belonged to Mitchell. YCSO says Mitchell sold the freezer in Chino Valley sometime between mid-November and Dec. 19, 2020. The freezer is a 1970s to early 1980s model, top-loading style and off pale yellow in color. Investigators believe Mitchell advertised the freezer on Craigslist or a similar site with the sale taking place at a house on Reeds Road in Chino Valley.

Detectives would like to speak to the person who bought the freezer or anyone who might know about the sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. JT Smith at 928-777-7271 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Tips can also be submitted online at yavapaisw.com.

Mitchell is still in custody for 28 counts of abandoning a human body. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.