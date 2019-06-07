CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) –- The Mountain Fire has exploded to 300 acres northeast of Cave Creek.
The fire started on Friday about 8 miles east of Cave Creek.
[RAW VIDEO: DC-10 tanker does run over Mountain Fire near Cave Creek]
Video from the news helicopter showed heavy smoke coming from a mountain area in the Tonto National Forest. That plume of smoke was visible for miles.
[PHOTOS: Mountain Fire near Cave Creek spews massive smoke plume]
Two air tankers and two crews from Payson and Mesa have been assigned to the scene.
The chopper was there as a DC-10 air tanker, which is based at Phoenix- Mesa Gateway Airport, made a run over the fire.
While most wildland firefighting aircraft can carry about 3,000 gallons of slurry at most, the DC-10s haul nearly four times that.
According to a Tonto National Forest spokesman, the Mountain Fire is human-caused. No other information about that has been released.
At this point, no evacuations have been ordered.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said no highways have been closed.
Close all AZ parks until fall
