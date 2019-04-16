PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after finding human remains Tuesday afternoon.
Bones were found in a large water vault just north of the canal by 40th and Van Buren streets, according to police.
Officers were called to the area after somebody discovered "what they believe to be a human bone protruding from a canal drain."
Police then found more bones in the water vault.
At this point, investigators believe they have one victim.
It is unclear who the person is and how or when they died. It's also not known how long the bones had been in the water vault.
