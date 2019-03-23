NEAR EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A big tire fire burning near El Mirage sent huge clouds of black smoke into the skies in the northwest Valley.
The fire started early Saturday evening near El Mirage Road and Northern Avenue, on a county island near El Mirage.
We've had lots of viewers call in, wondering what was burning. We also had folks attending the Garth Brooks concert over at State Farm Stadium sending us pictures of the smoke.
The smoke could be seen for miles.
Crews from the El Mirage Fire Department, Peoria Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire Department and Surprise Fire Department all helped fight the fire.
Luke Air Force Base also sent in water tankers.
Firefighters working the fire rotated in and out due to the heat.
El Mirage Road was closed from Northern Avenue to Glendale Avenue.
No one was hurt.
There's no word yet how the fire started.
