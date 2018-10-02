A huge sinkhole is shutting down a major west Valley intersection.
The sinkhole, which is about the size of a small car, has closed the intersection at 35th Avenue and Cactus Road.
This closure will likely remain in place through Wednesday evening.
Street Transportation crews are on site assessing the issue to determine next steps for repair.
Motorists are advised to avoid this area and to make plans to take an alternate route.
For updates about this closure, see the emergency street closure list posted onphoenix.gov/streets or https://www.phoenix.gov/pio/summer/update/street-closures.
