PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 60 firefighters battled huge flames at what is reportedly a mechanic shop in Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the area of 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road (just west of Interstate 17) at about 9:45 p.m. after 911 started getting reports about heavy smoke in the area.
An Arizona's Family photojournalist arrived on the scene quickly. His video showed flames shooting into the air.
The fire was called out as a first-alarm assignment, which means more crews and equipment were dedicated to it.
The fire was burning so intensely that teams immediately went defensive, battling it from the outside only. Video from the scene showed firefighters up on the ladders dumping water on the flames from above.
One of the primary concerns was keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Just before 11 p.m., fire dispatchers described the burning building, believed to be a mechanic shop, as an "unstable structure."
"Crews will be fighting this fire for an extended period of time due to the size of the structure and the involvement of the fire," Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton said in an email to Arizona's Family.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Overton said crews had the fire under control but were still dealing with some hot spots.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No injuries were reported.
