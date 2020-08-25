PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge fire broke out at an apartment building that is under construction in central Phoenix early Tuesday morning.
Video from the scene shows massive flames engulfing the building north of 12th Street and Indian School Road.
A large plume of black smoke could be seen for miles.
Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department said it is a two-story apartment building that has been under construction for about seven months. It reportedly was still in the framing stage which means there was plenty of exposed wood to feed the flames.
So far, no injuries have been reported and firefighters are working to gain control of the blaze.