PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Smoke continued to hang in the air Monday morning as firefighters mopped up hot spots after a huge fire destroyed a four-story apartment complex under construction in downtown Phoenix.
Smoke from the massive fire at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Grant Street, could be seen for miles Sunday night. Arizona's Family news anchor Heather Moore said it was visible from Fountain Hills. A fire captain on the scene told our crews Sunday night that the intense fire took up a whole city block. It took some 200 firefighters to get the fire under control.
The fire started at about 9:30 p.m. The complex reportedly was about 40% complete. The wood framing was finished but still exposed.
The flames expanded east to toward commercial properties. Crews were assigned to protect those surrounding structures. Phoenix Fire Department said that burning construction equipment such as trucks, tractors, forklifts and barrels caused several explosions.
600 w grant building under construction pic.twitter.com/FQ9snVmjB1— Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) June 8, 2020
Initially, there were reports that the fire started at an APS substation. However, Lily Quezada, an APS spokeswoman, said that is not the case. There is an APS substation northwest of the building, but it isn't close enough for them to be concerned. Power was out to nearly 1,000 APS customers in the area, but it has since been restored.
Smoke can be seen from the freeway due to a structure fire near downtown Phoenix.#phxtraffic #dtphx pic.twitter.com/ATW8vZuiKb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 8, 2020
There were early reports from fire personnel on the scene that a man was arrested in connection with a shooting near the fire. The Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning that there was no shooting.
"There was an argument between some subjects who were armed and there were arrests made related to that, but there was no shooting or shots fired," Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said.
It's not clear if that argument and the fire are connected.
While the construction site was leveled, no injuries were reported. Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.
The Phoenix Police Department said Monday morning that traffic would be restricted on Seventh Avenue in both directions between Grant and Jefferson streets. It will be also been restricted between Fourth and Ninth Avenues.
7th Avenue will be restricted in both directions between Grant Street and Jefferson Street, and Grant Street will be restricted in both directions between 4th Avenue and 9th Avenue due to an overnight structure fire. pic.twitter.com/XBdkhjqBAh— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 8, 2020