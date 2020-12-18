PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An abandoned office complex in Phoenix went up in flames Friday afternoon, and smoke was visible for miles.
The Phoenix Fire Department says it was called to the building near 16th Street south of Highland Avenue just after 1 p.m. Fire had already engulfed the building.
Firefighters quickly to a defensive position to fight the flames from outside the building. It's not clear how the fire started, but it was pumping a massive plume of smoke that was seen across the downtown area and on nearby Arizona Department of Transportation cameras located along State Route 51 near Highland Avenue.
Fire units from Phoenix, Glendale and Avondale responded to the scene.