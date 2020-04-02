PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews with multiple fire departments worked to put out a huge fire at a home in Peoria late Wednesday night.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a house near 83rd Avenue and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
According to Capt. Bob Burkland with Peoria Fire and Medical, the fire started in the attic of the house. Burkland said crews with Glendale Fire Department and Sun City Fire Department assisted in putting the fire out. The family was able to get out of the house safely, and no injuries were reported. Burkland said the house has significant damage, and the family will be displaced for the foreseeable future.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.