GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a huge fire at group of auto repair shops near 62nd and Glendale avenues, Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 1 p.m., black smoke could be seen for miles.
"I noticed the helicopters flying around and then I heard sirens and then all the sudden about 15 minutes later the electricity went out," said neighbor Gary Bee.
[WATCH: Firefighters attacked from all sides]
Fire officials say a car at an auto body shop caught fire, and the flames quickly began to spread.
"It progressed very quickly," said Amber Campbell with the Glendale Fire Department. " It spread to the entire auto shop."
It wasn't long before the roof collapsed, and the blaze reached the status of a 3-alarm fire "with a hazmat component."
[RAW VIDEO: Auto repair shops damaged in Glendale fire]
"We don't know what's in there," said Campbell. "We have a lot of gases and tires and things that start fires. They did hear an explosion early on in the call which indicated we might need a hazmat crew here just in case."
[PHOTOS: Massive fire tears through Glendale auto repair shops]
There's no official word yet on the cause, but Sergio Veliz, the stepson of one employee, says another man was welding near a gas tank when it caught fire.
"The fire caught some of his leg and he screamed and that's when everybody came out and started to get fire extinguishers but it was too late the heat was too much for the people so they just let it go," said Veliz.
He says that employee suffered burns and had to be taken to the hospital.
Soon after, the roof of the building collapsed.
The building was brick, which made things tough for firefighters. So ladder trucks doused the flames with water from above.
"It makes it very hot inside, and also makes it hard to get access," said Campbell. "We can't break through brick, so we have to find access points throughout the building.
Crews will continued to douse hot spots throughout the night.
No firefighters were hurt.
(5) comments
Nice to see our firefighters get out of their leather recliners, put down the XBox controllers, and get some real world water squirting experience from atop their tall ladders....
Really? Yes, they have down time on 24 hour shifts, but they put their lives at risk for us. How many times do they help people at car accidents? Are you really this stupid? I hope that if you ever need them, you will say Thank you!
Burnin down the house, heave chinggosho. [scared]
Reminded me of this song by the Bloodound Gang: "The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire We don't need no water, let the MF'er burn" Mean no disrespect to the place that caught fire, but sometimes a song just gets stuck in your head.
That sucks, I hope the shops recover soon
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.