GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters battled a huge fire at group of auto body shops near 62nd and Glendale avenues Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 1 p.m.
[RAW VIDEO: Auto body shops damaged in Glendale fire]
Arizona's Family news chopper could see thick, black smoke from miles away as it approached the blaze.
[PHOTOS: Massive fire tears through Glendale auto body shops]
The area has about three or four auto shop businesses grouped together.
No details have been released on how the fire started or whether there are any injuries.
Reminded me of this song by the Bloodound Gang: "The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire The roof, the roof, the roof is on fire We don't need no water, let the MF'er burn" Mean no disrespect to the place that caught fire, but sometimes a song just gets stuck in your head.
That sucks, I hope the shops recover soon
