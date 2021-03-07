SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A huge fight broke out at a Bath & Body Works store in Scottsdale Fashion Square mall Saturday evening.
Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon said the fight started over someone cutting in line. Quon said two women who were involved have been criminally cited, but their names have not been released.
The video tweeted by local resident, Genevieve, who didn't want to share her last name, shows a customer and an employee fighting. Then other employees jump in to try to stop the fight, but it turns into a large brawl.
It is not clear whether any of the employees were cited by Scottsdale police. Arizona's Family has reached out to Bath & Body Works for more information but has not yet heard back.