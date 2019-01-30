Howard Schultz speaks at ASU amid potential presidential bid

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz spoke at Arizona State University Wednesday, three days after announcing he is seriously considering a run for president in 2020.
Schultz said he would consider running as a "centrist independent" in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday.
"We're living at a most fragile time," he told CBS's Scott Pelley. "Not only the fact that this President is not qualified to be the president, but the fact that both parties are consistently not doing what's necessary on behalf of the American people and are engaged every single day in revenge politics."
Since the announcement, Schultz has traded jabs with several prominent Democrats, including Senator Elizabeth Warren. Many Democratic strategists think a run by Schultz, a self-described “lifelong Democrat” who became disillusioned with the party, could help President Donald Trump’s re-election chances by siphoning votes away from Democratic candidates.
Some critics have compared Schultz to Ross Perot, a third-party candidate who many believe swung the 1992 election in favor of Bill Clinton by securing nearly 19 percent of the vote.
Schultz spoke at ASU’s commencement in 2017, telling graduates they were part of the "best-prepared generation in the history of our country" and urging them to lead with humility.
The billionaire businessman began a tour Monday to promote his new book, “From the Ground Up.”
He stepped down from his role as executive chairman of Starbucks last year. At the time, he said he was exploring what he could do next to be most helpful to the country.
