PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - No one wants to come face to face with another familiar desert dweller - rattlesnakes. But one snake wrangler tells us your decorations play a role.
"We're still responding to five to 10 rattlesnakes a day," said Bryan Hughes with Rattlesnake Solutions.
He added that we're not the only ones loving this weather.
"Right now is pretty active for the rattlesnakes because they're moving to where they'll spend the winter," Hughes said.
So they'll be doing a lot of eating and mating. And in between, they might want a nice nook and cranny to nap in.
"If you're putting the pumpkin right in the corner of your entryway and leaving just a small gap, that's something rattlesnakes really like to use," Hughes said.
He added that if you live near a desert patch and see rodents, the likelihood of snakes being nearby are pretty high. And your decorations play a role, too.
"It's really the cover, the Halloween decorations, it gives a lot of extra stuff for rattlesnakes to hide in," Hughes said.
So as you prepare for tricks and treats, Hughes said just watch where you're going.
"Just be very mindful of where you put your hands," Hughes said.
Hughes said make sure your kids don't cut through yards and stick to the pavement and have them bring a flashlight with them. Also, his company will offer free removal services on Halloween night. For more information, visit Rattlesnake Solutions.
