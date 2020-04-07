PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you feeling generous? Want to give back to your favorite nonprofit?
It's Arizona Gives Day! Now more than ever, Arizona nonprofits need the community's help and support.
Arizona Gives Day is an 24-hour online fundraiser held on the first Tuesday in April and this year it couldn't come at a better time.
“The demand has increased even though they have seen a drop in revenue and in income because of lost fundraisers and events. They are seeing an increase in demand, and they need dollars to help with that," Jennifer Purcell with the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits said.
According to the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, charities statewide have already lost tens of millions of dollars during this time.
"Our pulse pool shows us we have nearly $37 million in lost revenue that’s just from canceled fundraising events, programming," Purcell said.
From food banks to shelters, there's nearly 1,000 groups participating in Arizona Gives Day including Catholic Charities.
The organization serves almost 23,000 people each year through a variety of programs helping families, kids, veterans, victims of domestic violence and many more.
All volunteer activity has been suspended while the need keeps growing.
"We know it’s just going to increase, we really don’t believe that in three weeks when this peaks that the calls are going to stop. We know people are losing employment, losing incoming so how do we help them stay stable," Tami Bohannon with Catholic Charities Community Service said.
Last year, Arizona Gives Day raised $3.6 million. Organizers hope the generous Valley community will step up and help those nonprofits again!
You can donate to your favorite charity or find a new one to support. If you can't decide, you can donate to a relief fund which will be distributed equally to all the nonprofits participating.