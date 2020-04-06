PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As it prepares for the funeral of Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle's funeral this week, the Phoenix Police Department has put together a few ways you can help his family.

The primary way is by donating money through the Phoenix Police Foundation. All of the contributions will go to the Carnicle family.

Community honors fallen Phoenix Police Commander Greg Carnicle Commander Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

The charitable arm of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) has set up an online shop of shirts and hats created in Carnicle's memory. Shirts will be available through April 20; all orders will be filled within 15 days. Prices start at $20 and go up to $35. PLEA is an organization set up in 1976 to support police and their families, as well as give back to the community through PLEA Charities.

Carnicle was shot and killed Sunday, March 29, while responding to a call about an argument among several roommates at a north Phoenix home. Two of his officers, Marissa Dowhan and Alicia Hubert, were with him. Both were wounded when the suspect opened fire. Both have been released from the hospital and are recovering.

Carnicle, a 31-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, was just a few months retirement. He is survived by his wife and four adult children.

Carnicle will be laid to rest in a private service on Tuesday. The Phoenix Police Department is asking everyone in the state to observe a moment of silence in his honor Tuesday at noon.