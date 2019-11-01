PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A benefit BBQ in Phoenix next week will help the family of a detention officer who died after a jail inmate attacked him.
The BBQ fundraiser for MCSO Detention Officer Gene Lee will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the PLEA building (Phoenix Law Enforcement Association).
Lee, 64, was attacked by an inmate at the Lower Buckeye Jail Tuesday morning.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the inmate grabbed Lee by the throat and swept his legs out from under him so aggressively that Lee's head struck the cement. He was rushed to the hospital but never regained consciousness. He later died from his injuries.
Lee's remains will be transported from Banner Health Medical Center to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office on Saturday morning at approximately 9 a.m.
Next Tuesday's BBQ is hosted by Penzone, the Maricopa County Law Enforcement Association, PLEA, and the Arizona Police Association.
Burgers, hot dogs, and chips will be served. All proceeds will be presented to the family of Officer Lee.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Where: PLEA Office, 1102 W. Adams St., Phoenix
