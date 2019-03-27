(DATA DOCTORS) -- All of your mobile devices are vulnerable to being lost or stolen, so planning for the possibility is wise.
Q: Is a free laptop tracking program safe to use or should I look for a pay service?
A: There are various options built into operating systems such as Find My Mac and Find My iPhone from Apple, Find My Device from Google for Android devices, or Find My Device in Windows 10 from Microsoft.
These built-in options are great, but they have limitations. They only provide a possible location based on the last time the device was connected to the internet.
They’re great for those times that you can’t find your device in your home or office. You can combine the location info with a command to make a sound even if the device set to be silent.
Better protection
Third-party options will expand what you can do when a device has gone missing. That can significantly improve your chances of retrieving it.
A couple of the helpful options include the ability to have the lost device take a picture of who’s using it and grab a screenshot of whatever is currently open on the laptop screen.
Both of these options can be very helpful in deciphering where the laptop may be, as well as who’s using it. This additional info can be invaluable if you contact law enforcement for help.
If you only have location information, there’s not much law enforcement is likely to do for you.
You can also camouflage the software, which makes it hard for a thief to know that he or she is being tracked. Even if they do find the tracker, there's a PIN you can set up to keep them from deleting it.
Another useful feature that can be an early warning system is the ability to set a "geofence" around your primary location of use. By creating this invisible fence, you can be automatically alerted when the device leaves your pre-determined area.
Other advanced features may include the ability to retrieve files, wipe data or perform a factory reset on smartphones and tablets.
Free or pay?
The only reason to pay for a device-tracking program is if the "premium" features are important to you.
My personal favorite, Prey Project offers both free and pay options for personal or business use.
The free Basic option will allow you to track up to three devices and set one geofence control zone. It also offers device tracking and remote locking, front and back camera shots, and screenshot snapshots.
Camera access can get a little tricky because of all of the protective steps that have been taken to protect access, so this is one feature that may not be available on all devices.
You’ll have to switch to a paid account if you want remote file access, remote data wipes, and faster reports when you set a device to missing. Those reports are updated every 10 minutes with the Basic package, compared with every 2 minutes in the paid versions. (There is a $5/month Personal package for up to three devices and three control zones, and a $15/month Home option for up to 10 devices and unlimited control zones.)
The combination of what is already built-in to your devices and Prey’s tools should provide most users with everything they need to protect their mobile devices.
